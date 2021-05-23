No new cases recorded in Wyre as new daily Covid numbers drop to single figures across the Fylde coast - here are the latest figures for each area in the county
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now recorded 20,860 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have now been 99,255 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 23).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,587.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 19,007 (Up from 18,923) +84
Blackpool - 9,325 (Up from 9,322) +3
Burnley - 10,080 (Up from 10,073) +7
Chorley - 8,085 (Up from 8,082) +3
Fylde - 4,822 (Up from 4,821) +1
Hyndburn - 8,109 (Up from 8,093) +16
Lancaster - 9,555 (Up from 9,553) +2
Pendle - 9,782 (Up from 9,778) +4
Preston - 14,077 (Up from 14,067) +10
Ribble Valley - 4,625 (Up from 4,623) +2
Rossendale - 6,229 (Up from 6,205) +24
South Ribble - 8,205 (Up from 8,197) +8
West Lancs - 8,973 (Up from 8,972) +1
Wyre - 6,713 (No change)
