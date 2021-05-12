No new cases in Warrington as the number of new Covid case in Bolton continues to rise - this is the latest from across the North West

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.

This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,439,691 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 2,474 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (May 11).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, May 12, 2021), there has been a total of 610,439 confirmed cases since testing began, with 402 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 159 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 15 on ventilation.

A total of 61,538 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,194.

Of these deaths, 17,889 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,395 (Up from 18,374) +21

Blackpool - 9,275 (Up from 9,265) +10

Bolton - 26,955 (Up from 26,839) +116

Bury - 17,338 (Up from 17,331) +7

Cheshire East - 21,023 (Up from 21,016) +7

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,804 (Up from 21,797) +7

Cumbria - 28,251 (Up from 28,245) +6

Knowsley - 17,414 (Up from 17,405) +9

Lancashire - 98,546 (Up from 98,494) +52

Liverpool - 48,575 (Up from 48,567) +12

Manchester - 53,538 (Up from 53,503) +35

Oldham - 23,257 (Up from 23,252) +5

Rochdale - 21,506 (Up from 21,495) +11

Salford - 23,410 (Up from 23,403) +7

Sefton - 24,238 (Up from 24,123) +15

St Helens - 17,108 (Up from 17,104) +4

Stockport - 21,128 (Up from 21,109) +19

Tameside - 18,519 (Up from 18,491) +28

Trafford - 16,739 Up from 16,729) +10

Warrington - 17,922 (No change)

Wigan - 29,268 (Up from 29,246) +22

Wirral - 24,339 (Up from 24,338) +9

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

