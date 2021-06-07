Lancashire, Wigan, Manchester, Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen see the biggest increase as more than 1,600 new Covid cases recorded across the North West

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,516,892 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 5,341 people tested positive across the nation on Sunday (June 6).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Monday, June 7, 2021), there has been a total of 629,685 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 1,606 on the previous day.

There are currently 202 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 30 on ventilation.

A total of 62,083 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,233.

Of these deaths, 17,937 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,475 (Up from 20,363) +112

Blackpool - 9,523 (Up from 9,498) +25

Bolton - 30,930 (Up from 30,810) +120

Bury - 18,093 (Up from 18,025) +68

Cheshire East - 21,690 (Up from 21,614) +76

Cheshire West and Chester - 22,224 (Up from 22,167) +57

Cumbria - 28,401 (Up from 28,389) +12

Knowsley - 17,496 (Up from 17,486) +10

Lancashire - 103,398 (Up from 102,033) +365

Liverpool - 48,908 (Up from 48,871) +37

Manchester - 55,895 (Up from 55,702) +193

Oldham - 23,746 (Up from 23,704) +42

Rochdale - 22,177 (Up from 22,132) +45

Salford - 24,434 (Up from 24,351) +83

Sefton - 24,383 (Up from 24,365) +18

St Helens - 17,232 (Up from 17,216) +16

Stockport - 21,984 (Up from 21,909) +75

Tameside - 18,936 (Up from 18,892) +44

Trafford - 17,413 (Up from 17,357) +56

Warrington - 18,093 (Up from 18,071) +22

Wigan - 30,249 (Up from 30,148) +101

Wirral - 24,555 (Up from 24,541) +14

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.