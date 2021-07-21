Lancashire Covid app 'ping' rate increase revealed: This is how Preston, Burnley, Blackpool, Lancaster and the rest of the county compare

As the number of Covid cases continue to rise in Lancashire, the number of people self-isolating after being 'pinged' by the NHS app is also on the increase.

By Kelvin Stuttard
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 3:45 pm
A notification issued by the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app
These latest figures show the number of 'close contact' alerts sent to users of the NHS Covid app in each area of Lancashire in the seven day period up to July 7, 2021 and the increase from the previous week.

Blackburn with Darwen has seen 'ping' rates decrease by 5.4%, from 448 to 424.

Blackpool has seen 'ping' rates increase by 21.4%, from 1202 to 1459.
Burnley has seen 'ping' rates increase by 14.9%, from 289 to 332.
Fylde has seen 'ping' rates increase by 5%, from 578 to 607.
Lancaster has seen 'ping' rates increase by 21.1%, from 1377 to 1667.
Pendle has seen 'ping' rates increase by 18.6%, from 177 to 210.
Preston has seen 'ping' rates decrease by 7%, from 812 to 805.
Ribble Valley has seen 'ping' rates increase by 28.1, from 178 to 228.
St. Helens has seen 'ping' rates increase by 46%, from 1031 to 1505.
Wigan has seen 'ping' rates increase by 49.9%, from 1598 to 2395.
