Figures from the NHS show discrepancies across the county in terms of teenagers who have had at least one jab.

Chorley leads the way with 2,973 under-18s having had the first dose, some 12% of the estimated population in the area for that age group.

With the national average sitting at 8.4%, dropping slighting to 7.6% in the North West, Pendle props up the list in Lancashire with 5.3% of under-18s, 1,318 teenagers, having had the first jab.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 7.6% of teenagers in Lancashire have had their first Covid jab

Most children in England aged 12-15 are currently being offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine by immunisation teams at schools.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) which advises the Government, said the uptake so far in this age group has been “really encouraging, but added: “I’m sure it will take time for confidence to build among many parents.”

See below for the full breakdown of figures for under-18s vaccinated across Lancashire with the number of people listed alongside the proportion of teenagers that represents.

Chorley 2,973 - 12%

South Ribble 2,521 - 11%

Ribble Valley 1,195 - 9.8%

Fylde 1,333 - 9.3%

Lancaster 2,596 - 9.1%

Wyre 1,848 - 8.9%

Preston 2,818 - 7.9%

Blackpool 2,174 - 7.1%

Rossendale 1,085 - 6.8%

Blackburn with Darwen 2,558 - 6%

Hyndburn 1,155 - 5.9%

Burnley 1,231 - 5.4%

Pendle 1,318 - 5.3%