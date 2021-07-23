But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Blackpool have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way In South Promenade & Seasiders Way 3,172 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Buy photo

2. Little Layton & Little Carleton In Little Layton & Little Carleton 2,922 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 66% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Buy photo

3. Central Blackpool In Central Blackpool 3,916 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 68% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Buy photo

4. North East Centre In North East Centre 3,441 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 69% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Buy photo