These are the Blackpool areas where Covid rates are nearly twice the national average

Blackpool has seen case numbers rocket by 35% in a week, with a rate of 2,603 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

The latest weekly case rates in the North West of England are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates right now.

1. South Shore South Shore had 3182.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 22.5% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Stanley Park & Great Marton Stanley Park & Great Marton had 3094.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 42.8% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Squires Gate Squires Gate had 3009.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Common Edge Common Edge had 2897.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.8% from the week before. Photo Sales