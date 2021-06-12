Covid North West: These are the latest cases as Boris Johnson set to announce whether final stage of lockdown easing will go ahead on June 21
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 641,209 as of Saturday, June 12.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,550,944 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 8,125 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (June 11).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Saturday, June 12, 2021), there has been a total of 641,209 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,317 on the previous day.
There are currently 271 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 46 on ventilation.
A total of 62,319 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,247.
Of these deaths, 17,953 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 21,124 (Up from 20,999) +125
Blackpool - 9,697 (Up from 9,653) +44
Bolton - 31,544 (Up from 31,407) +137
Bury - 18,462 (Up from 18,353) +109
Cheshire East - 22,042 (Up from 21,988) +54
Cheshire West and Chester - 22,499 (Up from 22,425) +74
Cumbria - 28,528 (Up from 28,492) +36
Knowsley - 17,584 (Up from 17,569) +15
Lancashire - 104,528 (Up from 104,058) +470
Liverpool - 49,308 (Up from 49,201) +107
Manchester - 57,098 (Up from 56,795) +303
Oldham - 24,050 (Up from 23,985) +65
Rochdale - 22,499 (Up from 22,425) +74
Salford - 25,009 (Up from 24,874) +135
Sefton - 24,590 (Up from 24,525) +74
St Helens - 17,309 (Up from 17,293) +16
Stockport - 22,487 (Up from 22,372) +115
Tameside - 19,188 (Up from 19,141) +47
Trafford - 17,747 (Up from 17,667) +80
Warrington - 18,306 (Up from 18,241) +65
Wigan - 30,775 (Up from 30,649) +126
Wirral - 24,729 (Up from 24,687) +42
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.