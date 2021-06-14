Covid North West: Blackburn, Lancashire, Bolton, Manchester, Salford and Wigan record over 100 new cases each in the last 24 hours
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 645,534 as of Monday, June 14.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,565,813 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 7,490 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (June 12).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Monday, June 14, 2021), there has been a total of 645,534 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,134 on the previous day.
There are currently 272 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 49 on ventilation.
A total of 62,369 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,247.
Of these deaths, 17,954 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 21,370 (Up from 21,240) +130
Blackpool - 9,795 (Up from 9,749) +46
Bolton - 31,778 (Up from 31,678) +100
Bury - 18,612 (Up from 18,530) +82
Cheshire East - 22,182 (Up from 22,115) +67
Cheshire West and Chester - 22,611 (Up from 22,549) +62
Cumbria - 28,602 (Up from 28,573) +29
Knowsley - 17,618 (Up from 17,600) +18
Lancashire - 105,397 (Up from 104,946) +421
Liverpool - 49,543 (Up from 49,427) +116
Manchester - 57,634 (Up from 57,350) +284
Oldham - 24,187 (Up from 24,115) +67
Rochdale - 22,654 (Up from 22,591) +63
Salford - 25,255 (Up from 25,142) +113
Sefton - 24,720 (Up from 24,663) +57
St Helens - 17,336 (Up from 17,320) +16
Stockport - 22,651 (Up from 22,581) +70
Tameside - 19,315 (Up from 19,257) +58
Trafford - 17,885 (Up from 17,815) +70
Warrington - 18,409 (Up from 18,359) +50
Wigan - 31,023 (Up from 30,898) +125
Wirral - 24,814 (Up from 24,775) +39
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.