There have now been 234,089 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Wednesday, December 22, 2021).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 295,738.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 147,573​.

This is the latest Covid picture in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for people's Christmas plans, although he warned tougher restrictions could be implemented post-December 25.

The Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he does not believe there is enough evidence at the moment to justify stricter measures.

But the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”, Mr Johnson added.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 34,668 (Up from 34,528) +140

Blackpool - 26,981 (Up from 26,842) +139

Burnley - 19,422 (Up from 19,313) +109

Chorley - 22,537 (Up from 22,376) +161

Fylde - 13,988 (Up from 13,904) +84

Hyndburn - 17,254 (Up from 17,163) +91

Lancaster - 24,221 (Up from 24,034) +187

Pendle - 18,354 (Up from 18,264) +90

Preston - 29,465 (Up from 29,319) +146

Ribble Valley - 12,452 (Up from 12,387) +65

Rossendale - 14,801 (Up from 14,672) +129

South Ribble - 21,203 (Up from 21,028) +175

West Lancs - 20,686 (Up from 20,546) +140

Wyre - 19,706 (Up from 19,621) +85