Covid near me: These are the latest cases for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre and the rest of the county as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the UK
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now seen 59,290 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have now been 227,282 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Thursday, December 16, 2021).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 287,935.
The Government said a further 146 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 146,937.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 170,911 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
These latest figures come as Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, announces further restrictions for Wales including the closure of night clubs and the requirement to work from home.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 33,939
Blackpool - 26,417
Burnley - 18,986
Chorley - 21,744
Fylde - 13,588
Hyndburn - 16,860
Lancaster - 23,308
Pendle - 17,987
Preston - 28,694
Ribble Valley - 12,042
Rossendale - 14,352
South Ribble - 20,377
West Lancs - 20,059
Wyre - 19,285
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more