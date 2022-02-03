Traffic passes a digital board displaying Covid-19 Omicron information on the outskirts of Blackpool.

Covid near me: The areas of Blackpool with the highest Covid infection rates in the last week

The latest rate of Covid infection in Blackpool during the last seven days has been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:40 am

While the number of coronavirus cases remains stable but high across the UK, official figures show that Blackpool currently has a lower rate of infection than the national average.

There were 693,096 cases across the UK in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27].

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates right now.

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way

South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 1314.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.1% from the week before.

2. North East Centre

North East Centre had 1280.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.4% from the week before.

3. North Shore

North Shore had 1218.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 33% from the week before.

4. Queenstown & Layton

Queenstown & Layton had 1122.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 10.1% from the week before.

