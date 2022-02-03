While the number of coronavirus cases remains stable but high across the UK, official figures show that Blackpool currently has a lower rate of infection than the national average.

There were 693,096 cases across the UK in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27].

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates right now.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 1314.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. North East Centre North East Centre had 1280.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.4% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. North Shore North Shore had 1218.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 33% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Queenstown & Layton Queenstown & Layton had 1122.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 10.1% from the week before. Photo Sales