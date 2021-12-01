New rules introduced on Tuesday (November 30), mean that masks must be worn in shops and on public transport to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

In Blackpool 13 areas have seen a rise in cases, while 5 neighbourhoods have seen cases fall in the seven days to November 25, 2021.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Here are the latest Covid picture for each neighbourhoods in Blackpool:

1. Squires Gate Squires Gate had a rate of 553.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 72% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Hoohill Hoohill had a rate of 465.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Common Edge Common Edge had a rate of 359.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Little Marton and Marton Moss Side Little Marton and Marton Moss Side had a rate of 425.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45% from the week before. Photo Sales