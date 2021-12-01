This is where Covid cases were rising and falling in Blackpool in the last week

Covid near me: The areas of Blackpool where cases were rising and falling in the week ahead of face masks becoming mandatory in shops and on public transport

The latest Covid data has revealed the areas in Blackpool where cases were on the rise and falling ahead of new mask wearing rules.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:45 pm

New rules introduced on Tuesday (November 30), mean that masks must be worn in shops and on public transport to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

In Blackpool 13 areas have seen a rise in cases, while 5 neighbourhoods have seen cases fall in the seven days to November 25, 2021.

Here are the latest Covid picture for each neighbourhoods in Blackpool:

1. Squires Gate

Squires Gate had a rate of 553.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 72% from the week before.

2. Hoohill

Hoohill had a rate of 465.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.7% from the week before.

3. Common Edge

Common Edge had a rate of 359.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.6% from the week before.

4. Little Marton and Marton Moss Side

Little Marton and Marton Moss Side had a rate of 425.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45% from the week before.

