In all, 6 wards have numbers far in excess of the average for England, which is a case rate of 442.5 per 100,000 people.

In Lancashire the average rate is 437.0, while in Blackpool the average case rate is lower than the national average at 402.5 per 100,000. But as the figures below show there are real discrepancies across the town.

It comes as the NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week. Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.

Below are the latest case rates for all area of Blackpool, from highest to lowest rate.

1. Squires Gate In Squires Gate, there were 45 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 578.8 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

2. Churchtown In Churchtown, there were 44 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 554.9 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

3. Hawes Side In Hawes Side, there were 39 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 545.7 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

4. South Shore In South Shore, there were 42 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 522.2 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales