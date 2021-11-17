In total, 9 areas of Blackpool showed a decrease in cases for the week to November 11, with two areas showing no change and eight areas seeing cases continue to rise.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Churchtown Churchtown had 163.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 56.7% from the week before.

2. South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 320.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 44.1% from the week before.

3. Norbreck & Bispham Norbreck & Bispham had 177.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 44% from the week before.

4. Park Road Park Road had 279.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 38.2% from the week before.