There have now been 277,910 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Wednesday, January 5, 2022).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 349,130.

The Government said a further 334 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 149,284​.

This is the latest Covid picture in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 39,454

Blackpool - 31,766

Burnley - 22,695

Chorley - 27,442

Fylde - 16,706

Hyndburn - 20,194

Lancaster - 29,173

Pendle - 20,980

Preston - 34,157

Ribble Valley - 14,883

Rossendale - 17,183

South Ribble - 25,896

West Lancs - 25,295

Wyre - 23,306