Covid near me: Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre record 1,358 cases in 24 hours as UK records 229 deaths

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now seen 74,592 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 7th January 2022, 7:22 pm

There have now been 286,393 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Friday, January 7, 2022).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 360,207.

The Government said a further 229 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 149,744​.

This is the latest Covid picture in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 40,748 (Up from 40,141) +607

Blackpool - 33,066 (Up from 32,457) +609

Burnley - 23,397 (Up from 23,114) +283

Chorley - 28,304 (Up from 27,867) +437

Fylde - 17,395 (Up from 17,061) +334

Hyndburn - 20,844 (Up from 20,553) +291

Lancaster - 29,938 (Up from 29,554) +384

Pendle - 21,574 (Up from 21,372) +202

Preston - 35,153 (Up from 34,636) +517

Ribble Valley - 15,282 (Up from 15,133) +149

Rossendale - 17,603 (Up from 17,412) +191

South Ribble - 26,732 (Up from 26,314) +418

West Lancs - 26,040 (Up from 25,699) +341

Wyre - 24,131 (Up from 23,716) +415

