Coronavirus cases have stopped falling across the UK and have levelled off at a high rate, official figures show.

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2% rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

However, in Blackpool the case rate has continued to fall in the last week by an average of 27.8% on the previous seven days.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. North Shore North Shore had 1619.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 1% from the week before.

2. Central Blackpool Central Blackpool had 1240.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 20% from the week before.

3. North East Centre North East Centre had 1222.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 25% from the week before.

4. South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 1213.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 18.2% from the week before.