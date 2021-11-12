The Blackpool areas where Covid rates are rising and falling the fastest

Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:26 am

In Blackpool, the current rate of infection is 332.4 per 100,000 people, below the national average of 356.1 as of November 11, 2021.

These latest figures come as 23 people Covid have died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in the last week.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest and lowest rates in the seven days to November 5, 2021.

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way

South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 539.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 60% from the week before.

2. Park Road

Park Road had 411.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.2% from the week before.

3. Hoohill

Hoohill had 548.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 13.8% from the week before.

4. North Shore

North Shore had 300.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.5% from the week before.

