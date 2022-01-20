The Blackpool areas where Covid rates are falling fastest

But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

Squires Gate was the worst affected neighbourhood in Blackpool, with a rate of 1106.1 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 63.6% fall from the rate seen the week before.

Common Edge had the second worst rate, at 1114.4 cases per 100,000, followed by Stanley Park & Great Marton, with 1292.6 cases per 100,000.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates right now.

