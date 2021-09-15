England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of [local authority] where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience.

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way In South Promenade & Seasiders Way, 3,701 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, which is 58.77% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

2. Central Blackpool In Central Blackpool, 4,424 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, which is 60.04% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

3. North East Centre In North East Centre, 3,890 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, which is 62.55% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

4. North Shore In North Shore, 4,056 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, which is 63.30% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales