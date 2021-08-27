Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.
Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to 20 August/22 August.
1. Squires Gate
Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 96.00%, from 317.4 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 622.1.
2. Victoria
Victoria has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 78.57%, from 352.8 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 630.
3. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side
Little Marton & Marton Moss Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 74.96%, from 235.2 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 411.5.
4. Hawes Side
Hawes Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 47.39%, from 264.6 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 390.