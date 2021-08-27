Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK

Covid in Blackpool: Areas where infections rose the most in the last week as expert warns of autumn wave

Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK, with the rolling seven-day average increasing for eight consecutive days to 339.3 per 100,000 people.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:34 pm

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to 20 August/22 August.

1. Squires Gate

Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 96.00%, from 317.4 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 622.1.

Photo Sales

2. Victoria

Victoria has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 78.57%, from 352.8 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 630.

Photo Sales

3. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side

Little Marton & Marton Moss Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 74.96%, from 235.2 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 411.5.

Photo Sales

4. Hawes Side

Hawes Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 47.39%, from 264.6 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 390.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3