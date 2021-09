The latest UK Government figures show there have been 5,892 deaths since the country reopened, a rate of 10.4 per 100,000 people.

The North West has recorded the greatest number of deaths overall. The region has seen 991 deaths since 19 July, representing 17% of all deaths in England.

We’ve taken a closer look at the numbers to see how Lancashire compares, the deaths classified if they come within 28 days of a positive test between July 19 and September 25.

1. Lancaster Lancaster saw 28 deaths during the period, a rate of 18.9 per 100,000 people.

2. Preston Preston saw 24 deaths during the period, a rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people.

3. Blackpool Blackpool saw 23 deaths during the period, a rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people.

4. South Ribble South Ribble saw 16 deaths during the period, a rate of 14.4 per 100,000 people.