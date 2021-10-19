Cases were on the rise in 12 Wyre neighbourhoods in the last week.
Meanwhile, 2 areas in the district have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.
Here are the areas of Wyre which have seen a rise in cases in the week to October 13, 2021, listed from highest to lowest percentage increase.
1. Poulton South
There were 65 new cases (up by 109.7%) of Covid recorded in Poulton South in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 750.4 per 100,000 people.
2. Poulton North & Carleton East
There were 75 new cases (up by 102.7%) of Covid recorded in Poulton North & Carleton East in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 923.3 per 100,000 people.
3. Fleetwood Rossall & Chatsworth
There were 54 new cases (up by 92.9%) of Covid recorded in Fleetwood Rossall & Chatsworth in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 853.6 per 100,000 people.
4. Fleetwood Warren
There were 63 new cases (up by 85.3%) of Covid recorded in Fleetwood Warren in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 1,050.2 per 100,000 people.