Meanwhile, 4 areas in the resort have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.

This comes as the first major report on the Covid-19 pandemic revealed that serious errors at the hands of the Government and scientific advisors cost lives during the Covid-19.

Here are the areas of Blackpool which have seen a rise in cases in the week to October 8, 2021, listed from highest to lowest percentage increase.

1. Norbreck & Bispham The Covid case rate in Norbreck & Bispham has risen from 215.2 to 506.5 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 135.4%. Photo Sales

2. North East Centre The Covid case rate in North East Centre has risen from 291 to 669.2 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 130%. Photo Sales

3. Squires Gate The Covid case rate in Squires Gate has risen from 321.5 to 591.6 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 84%. Photo Sales

4. Churchtown The Covid case rate in Churchtown has risen from 340.5 to 580.1 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 70.4%. Photo Sales