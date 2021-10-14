This is where Covid cases are rising fastest in Blackpool in the last week

Covid cases: These are the areas of Blackpool where Covid cases have surged in the last week to October 8, 2021

Latest data shows that Covid cases are on the rise in 14 Blackpool neighbourhoods in the last week.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:14 am

Meanwhile, 4 areas in the resort have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.

This comes as the first major report on the Covid-19 pandemic revealed that serious errors at the hands of the Government and scientific advisors cost lives during the Covid-19.

Here are the areas of Blackpool which have seen a rise in cases in the week to October 8, 2021, listed from highest to lowest percentage increase.

1. Norbreck & Bispham

The Covid case rate in Norbreck & Bispham has risen from 215.2 to 506.5 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 135.4%.

2. North East Centre

The Covid case rate in North East Centre has risen from 291 to 669.2 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 130%.

3. Squires Gate

The Covid case rate in Squires Gate has risen from 321.5 to 591.6 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 84%.

4. Churchtown

The Covid case rate in Churchtown has risen from 340.5 to 580.1 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, an increase of 70.4%.

