The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Blackpool there have been 741 positive cases in the seven days to 15 October. This is a rate of 535.5 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Blackpool saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Park Road Park Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 112.5%, from 318.8 to 677.5. Photo Sales

2. South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 108.3%, from 202.3 to 421.4. Photo Sales

3. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side Little Marton & Marton Moss Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 57.1%, from 411.1 to 646. Photo Sales

4. South Shore South Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 54.8%, from 522.2 to 808.2. Photo Sales