Covid cases across Blackpool and the Fylde coast rise by another 140 in 24 hours

There have now been 111,342 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 25).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 144,512.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial photo shows a piece of sand art, depicting the iconic Tower, Pier, and rides of Blackpool in north west England, drawn in the sand on the beach by sand artists 'Sand in your Eye, to promote that the town has re-opened following easing to lockdown restrictions in England on May 17, 2021.

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,655 (Up from 22,555) +100

Blackpool - 10,515 (Up from 10,443) +72

Burnley - 11,402 (Up from 11,337) +65

Chorley - 9,315 (Up from 9,260) +55

Fylde - 5,287 (Up from 5,255) +32

Hyndburn - 9,538 (Up from 9,465) +73

Lancaster - 10,162 (Up from 10,111) +51

Pendle - 10,820 (Up from 10,779) +41

Preston - 15,717 (Up from 15,648) +69

Ribble Valley - 5,549 (Up from 5,513) +36

Rossendale - 7,377 (Up from 7,336) +41

South Ribble - 9,529 (Up from 9,464) +65

West Lancs - 9,404 (Up from 9,373) +31

Wyre - 7,242 (Up from 7,206) +36

The Blackpool Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.