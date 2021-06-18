Covid cases across Blackpool and the Fylde coast rise by 112

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now 22,246 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

By Paul Berentzen
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:04 pm

There have now been 107,768 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 18).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 139,788.

Read More

Read More
Lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could be brought forward to 5 July

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

An aerial photo shows a piece of sand art, depicting the iconic Tower, Pier, and rides of Blackpool in north west England, drawn in the sand on the beach by sand artists 'Sand in your Eye, to promote that the town has re-opened following easing to lockdown restrictions in England on May 17, 2021.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 21,945 (Up from 21,821) +124

Blackpool - 10,075 (Up from 10,019) +56

Burnley - 11,036 (Up from 10,975) +61

Chorley - 8,910 (Up from 8,847) +63

Fylde - 5,151 (Up from 5,135) +16

Hyndburn - 9,102 (Up from 9,049) +53

Lancaster - 9,888 (Up from 9,862) +26

Pendle - 10,519 (Up from 10,472) +47

Preston - 15,277 (Up from 15,214) +63

Ribble Valley - 5,332 (Up from 5,291) +41

Rossendale - 7,089 (Up from 7,051) +38

South Ribble - 9,186 (Up from 9,126) +60

West Lancs - 9,258 (Up from 9,239) +19

Wyre - 7,020 (Up from 6,980) +40

The Blackpool Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.

For unlimited access to Fylde coast news and information online, you can subscribe here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/subscriptions

BlackpoolFyldeBlackburn