Covid cases across Blackpool and the Fylde coast rise by 106
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now 22,134 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have now been 107,241 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 17).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 139,081.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 21,821 (Up from 21,672) +149
Blackpool - 10,019 (Up from 9,960) +59
Burnley - 10,975 (Up from 10,908) +67
Chorley - 8,847 (Up from 8,780) +67
Fylde - 5,135 (Up from 5,117) +18
Hyndburn - 9,049 (Up from 8,985) +64
Lancaster - 9,862 (Up from 9,833) +29
Pendle - 10,472 (Up from 10,421) +51
Preston - 15,214 (Up from 15,131) +83
Ribble Valley - 5,291 (Up from 5,236) +55
Rossendale - 7,051 (Up from 7,021) +30
South Ribble - 9,126 (Up from 9,068) +58
West Lancs - 9,239 (Up from 9,213) +26
Wyre - 6,980 (Up from 6,951) +29
