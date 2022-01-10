Covid booster jab: These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast during the second week of January 2022

Boris Johnson has confirmed that a cut to the current self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 is being considered.

Isolation may be reduced from seven days down to five, but only if it is recommended by health experts.

If approved, the rule change would only apply to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Those who are unvaccinated would still be required to self-isolate for 10 full days.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic in Uxbridge, the Prime Minister said: "There’s a similar argument to be had about the quarantine period – whether to come down from seven days to five days.

"The thing to do is to look at the science. We are looking at that and we will act according to the science."

These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast:

The government encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections (Photo by Marco Verch)

MONDAY, JANUARY 10

- Coach and Horses Pub Car Park, Preston Old Road, Freckleton, PR4 1PD: 12pm to 7pm

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

- Fylde Council Car Park (North Promenade), St. Annes, FY8 2NQ: 12pm to 7pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

- Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF: 1pm to 7pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

- Frank Townend Community Centre, Kensington Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1ER: 1pm to 7pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

- Bickerstaffe Square (next to Sainsbury's), Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AH: 10am to 4pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

- Community Testing Hub, Houndshill Shopping Centre (opp. back of M&S), Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ: 10am to 4pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

- (12-15 age group & parents/carers only) Community Testing Hub, Houndshill Shopping Centre (opp. back of M&S), Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ: 10am to 4pm

- Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY: 10am to 4pm

Who can get a Covid-19 booster jab?

Everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

The booster vaccination programme had previously been open to over-40s, but the concern over the emergence of the new variant has prompted a rapid extension of the programme.

12 to 15-year-olds can get their COVID-19 vaccine outside of school, at Houndshill Community Testing Hub. The COVID-19 vaccination will help protect them, the rest of the family and vulnerable people in the community. Simply walk-in, no appointment needed. A parent/official carer must be in attendance. If the team have capacity - parents and carers accompanying their child can also get vaccinated at these clinics if eligible.

How can I book my third jab?

You can arrange an appointment via the NHS booking system which is available to over-18s.

You can also get your booster dose at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site if you had your second dose at least three months ago.