Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs in the Commons that work-from-home guidance would be dropped immediately and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England.

Other measures, including the requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops, will end this Thursday.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date could be brought forward.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As restrictions continue to ease across the country, people are still being urged to get vaccinated.

These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

- Lowmoor Community Centre, Edmonton Place, Bispham: 10.00am to 2.00pm

The government encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections (Photo by Marco Verch)

- Ballam Road Car Park, Lytham, FY8 2LZ: 12.00pm to 7.00pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

- Argosy Community Centre, Forshaw Avenue, Grange Park: 11.30am to 2.00pm

- Marine Hall, The Esplanade, FY7 6HF: 1.00pm to 7.00pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

- Frank Townend Community CentreKensington Road,Cleveleys FY5 1ER: 10.00am to 4.00pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

- St Johns Square, Blackpool Town Centre, FY1 1HP: 10.00am to 4.00pm

- Molyneux Community Centre, Lennox Gate, South Shore: 10.00am to 4.00pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

- Ibbison Court Community Centre, Ibbison Court (off Central Drive), Blackpool: 10.00am to 4.00pm

Who can get a Covid-19 booster jab?

Everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

The booster vaccination programme had previously been open to over-40s, but the concern over the emergence of the new variant has prompted a rapid extension of the programme.

12 to 15-year-olds can get their COVID-19 vaccine outside of school, at Houndshill Community Testing Hub. The COVID-19 vaccination will help protect them, the rest of the family and vulnerable people in the community. Simply walk-in, no appointment needed. A parent/official carer must be in attendance. If the team have capacity - parents and carers accompanying their child can also get vaccinated at these clinics if eligible.

How can I book my third jab?

You can arrange an appointment via the NHS booking system which is available to over-18s.

You can also get your booster dose at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site if you had your second dose at least three months ago.