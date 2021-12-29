Covid booster jab: These are the walk-in centres offering the third vaccine on the Fylde coast this week

Walk-in vaccination clinics opened up across the country as the Covid-19 booster jab roll-out continued at speed.

The ramping up of the booster vaccination programme was in reaction to the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

On Sunday (December 12), Boris Johnson called for adults of all ages to book their top-up jabs to avoid a new year lockdown amid a "tidal wave" of omicron infections.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council, said: "Vaccinations have and continue to be the most effective way of tackling the pandemic and allowing us all to lead as normal a life as possible.

"I believe the rollout of the booster scheme is the correct one. We know that without this additional protection the whole health service will be under even more pressure than it currently is.

"I urge all residents to take this request seriously. Please get yourself protected and do it now."

These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast:

The government encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections (Photo by Marco Verch)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

- Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ: 10am to 4pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

- Red Lion Pub Car Park, Devonshire Road, Bispham, FY2 0AR: 10am to 4pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

- Odeon Blackpool Car Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP: 9am to 1pm

Who can get a Covid-19 booster jab?

The prime minister announced that all eligible adults will be offered a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of the year in England, in a bid to protect against the Omicron variant.

This means everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

The booster vaccination programme had previously been open to over-40s, but the concern over the emergence of the new variant has prompted a rapid extension of the programme.

How can I book my third jab?

Boris Johnson said the NHS booking system will be opened to over-18s from Wednesday (December 15).

You can also get your booster dose at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site if you had your second dose at least three months ago.