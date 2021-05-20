Blackpool records two new Covid cases in the last 24 hours - here are the latest figures for each area in the county

There have now been 98,979 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 20).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,061.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Government data has been revealed.

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,773 (Up from 18,697) +76

Blackpool - 9,309 (Up from 9,307) +2

Burnley - 10,044 (Up from 10,037) +7

Chorley - 8,060 (Up from 8,048) +12

Fylde - 4,812 (Up from 4,810) +2

Hyndburn - 8,072 (Up from 8,067) +5

Lancaster - 9,542 (Down from 9,533) +9

Pendle - 9,766 (Up from 9,754) +12

Preston - 14,039 (Up from 14,024) +15

Ribble Valley - 4,616 (Up from 4,613) +3

Rossendale - 6,168 (Up from 6,153) +15

South Ribble - 8,182 (Up from 8,181) +1

West Lancs - 8,967 (Up from 8,963) +4

Wyre - 6,711 (Up from 6,704) +7