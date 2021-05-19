Blackpool records no new Covid cases in the last 24 hours - here are the latest figures for each area in the county
Lancashire recorded a further 116 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with Blackburn with Darwen recording more than half of these with 66.
There have now been 98,887 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 19).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,891.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 18,697 (Up from 18,631) +66
Blackpool - 9,307 (No change)
Burnley - 10,037 (Up from 10,030) +7
Chorley - 8,048 (Up from 8,033) +15
Fylde - 4,810 (Up from 4,809) +1
Hyndburn - 8,067 (Up from 8,058) +9
Lancaster - 9,533 (Down from 9,537) -4
Pendle - 9,754 (Up from 9,747) +7
Preston - 14,024 (Up from 14,020) +4
Ribble Valley - 4,613 (Up from 4,612) +1
Rossendale - 6,153 (Up from 6,149) +4
South Ribble - 8,181 (Up from 8,178) +3
West Lancs - 8,963 (Up from 8,962) +1
Wyre - 6,704 (Up from 6,702) +2
