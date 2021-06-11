Blackpool records 44 new Covid cases in 24 hours

There have now been 104,528 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 11).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 135,349.

The latest Government data has been revealed.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 21,124 (Up from 20,999) +125

Blackpool - 9,697 (Up from 9,653) +44

Burnley - 10,660 (Up from 10,619) +41

Chorley - 8,580 (Up from 8,540) +40

Fylde - 5,034 (Up from 5,013) +21

Hyndburn - 8,727 (Up from 8,670) +57

Lancaster - 9,753 (Up from 9,735) +18

Pendle - 10,215 (Up from 10,174) +41

Preston - 14,822 (Up from 14,729) +93

Ribble Valley - 5,076 (Up from 5,029) +47

Rossendale - 6,848 (Up from 6,827) +21

South Ribble - 8,851 (Up from 8,785) +66

West Lancs - 9,101 (Up from 9,090) +11

Wyre - 6,861 (Up from 6,847) +14

