Blackpool records 43 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now 21,463 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

By Paul Berentzen
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 5:18 pm

There have now been 103,629 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 9).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 134,149.

The latest Government data has been revealed.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,888 (Up from 20,743) +145

Blackpool - 9,632 (Up from 9,589) +43

Burnley - 10,566 (Up from 10,500) +66

Chorley - 8,496 (Up from 8,464) +32

Fylde - 4,995 (Up from 4,979) +16

Hyndburn - 8,615 (Up from 8,555) +60

Lancaster - 9,720 (Up from 9,703) +17

Pendle - 10,134 (Up from 10,080) +54

Preston - 14,682 (Up from 14,621) +61

Ribble Valley - 4,990 (Up from 4,929) +61

Rossendale - 6,781 (Up from 6,734) +47

South Ribble - 8,744 (Up from 8,702) +42

West Lancs - 9,070 (Up from 9,054) +16

Wyre - 6,836 (Up from 6,820) +16

