Blackpool records 33 new Covid cases in 24 hours as plans to delay easing of restrictions are reportedly being considered
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have now recorded 21,211 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have now been 102,033 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 5).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 131,894.
Read More
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 20,363 (Up from 20,207) +156
Blackpool - 9,498 (Up from 9,465) +33
Burnley - 10,388 (Up from 10,340) +48
Chorley - 8,345 (Up from 8,313) +32
Fylde - 4,937 (Up from 4,928) +9
Hyndburn - 8,434 (Up from 8,391) +43
Lancaster - 9,655 (Up from 9,641) +14
Pendle - 9,981 (Up from 9,942) +39
Preston - 14,485 (Up from 14,442) +43
Ribble Valley - 4,834 (Up from 4,796) +38
Rossendale - 6,629 (Up from 6,596) +33
South Ribble - 8,541 (Up from 8,487) +54
West Lancs - 9,028 (Up from 9,024) +4
Wyre - 6,776 (Up from 6,769) +7
The Blackpool Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.
For unlimited access to Fylde coast news and information online, you can subscribe here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/subscriptions