Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Covid cases increase by 209 in 24 hours

There have now been 150,785 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (August 25).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 194,224.

The Prime Minister has gambled on trusting the public’s judgment and the protection offered by vaccines as he scrapped mandatory mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.

The so-called "freedom day" went ahead on July 19.

Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 26,562 (Up from 26,489) +73

Blackpool - 16,877 (Up from 16,764) +113

Burnley - 14,500 (Up from 14,475) +25

Chorley - 13,005 (Up from 12,976) +29

Fylde - 8,138 (Up from 8,091) +47

Hyndburn - 12,248 (Up from 12,229) +19

Lancaster - 14,708 (Up from 14,643) +65

Pendle - 13,468 (Up from 13,412) +56

Preston - 20,199 (Up from 20,135) +64

Ribble Valley - 7,276 (Up from 7,251) +25

Rossendale - 9,902 (Up from 9,885) +17

South Ribble - 12,971 (Up from 12,920) +51

West Lancs - 13,043 (Up from 12,979) +64

Wyre - 11,327 (Up from 11,278) +49

