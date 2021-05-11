Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Covid cases - all the latest figures from across Lancashire

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

But from Friday April 9, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.

This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.

The latest Government data has been revealed.

According to the latest government data, there have now been 9,265 confirmed cases in the Blackpool Council area since the start of the pandemic.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,395 (UP 21)

Blackpool - 9,275 (UP 10)

Burnley - 9,980 (UP 6)

Chorley - 7,990 (UP 7)

Fylde - 4,808 (UP 2)

Hyndburn - 8,024 (UP 3)

Lancaster - 9,518 (UP 6)

Pendle - 9,719 (UP 5)

Preston - 13,957 (UP 5)

Ribble Valley - 4,603 (DOWN 1 )

Rossendale - 6,133 (UP 6)

South Ribble - 8,163 (UP 5)

West Lancs - 8,958 (UP 5)

Wyre - 6,693 (UP 3)