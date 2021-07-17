Blackpool becomes Lancashire's new Covid hot spot after recording 207 cases in 24 hours
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre now have 28,348 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have now been 128,959 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (July 17).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 166,483.
The Prime Minister has gambled on trusting the public’s judgment and the protection offered by vaccines as he scrapped mandatory mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.
The so-called "freedom day" is to go ahead on July 19.
Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,644 (Up from 24,538) +106
Blackpool - 12,880 (Up from 12,673) +207
Burnley - 12,875 (Up from 12,766) +109
Chorley - 10,931 (Up from 10,758) +173
Fylde - 6,487 (Up from 6,397) +90
Hyndburn - 11,025 (Up from 10,958) +67
Lancaster - 12,289 (Up from 12,151) +138
Pendle - 11,981 (Up from 11,928) +53
Preston - 17,476 (Up from 17,353) +123
Ribble Valley - 6,326 (Up from 6,289) +37
Rossendale - 8,826 (Up from 8,755) +71
South Ribble - 10,829 (Up from 10,725) +104
West Lancs - 10,933 (Up from 10,820) +113
Wyre - 8,981 (Up from 8,831) +150
The Blackpool Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.
For unlimited access to Fylde coast news and information online, you can subscribe here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/subscriptions