Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 15 out of 19 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Blackpool recorded 409 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 293.3 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.

1. North Shore North Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 37%, from 400.1 to 250.1. Buy photo

2. Hawes Side ​Hawes Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 14%, from 292.5 to 250.7. Buy photo

3. Victoria Victoria has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 14%, from 277.2 to 239.4. Buy photo