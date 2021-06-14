It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 19 out of 19 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 01 and 8 June.

1. Squires Gate Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 11%, from 114.3 to 127.

2. South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 25%, from 66.1 to 82.7.

3. Park Road Park Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 28%, from 92.3 to 118.6.

4. South Shore South Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40%, from 61.5 to 86.1.