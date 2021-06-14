The Blackpool areas where Covid rates have risen as lockdown easing is delayed

As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the Blackpool areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions in England tonight.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:02 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:05 pm

It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 19 out of 19 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 01 and 8 June.

1. Squires Gate

Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 11%, from 114.3 to 127.

2. South Promenade & Seasiders Way

South Promenade & Seasiders Way has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 25%, from 66.1 to 82.7.

3. Park Road

Park Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 28%, from 92.3 to 118.6.

4. South Shore

South Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40%, from 61.5 to 86.1.

