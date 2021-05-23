720 new Covid cases recorded across the North West as virus numbers continue to climb

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,460,446 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 2,694 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (May 22).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Sunday, May 23, 2021), there has been a total of 615,277 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 720 on the previous day.

There are currently 153 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 20 on ventilation.

A total of 61,752 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,210.

Of these deaths, 17,907 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,923 (Up from 18,841) +82

Blackpool - 9,322 (Up from 9,314) +8

Bolton - 28,787 (Up from 28,567) +220

Bury - 17,488 (Up from 17,468) +20

Cheshire East - 21,112 (Up from 21,100) +12

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,819 (Up from 21,818) +1

Cumbria - 28,281 (Up from 28,275) +6

Knowsley - 17,420 (Up from 17,419) +1

Lancashire - 99,177 (Up from 99,033) +144

Liverpool - 48,616 (Up from 48,603) +13

Manchester - 53,999 (Up from 53,931) +68

Oldham - 23,347 (Up from 23,325) +22

Rochdale - 21,645 (Up from 21,631) +14

Salford - 23,524 (Up from 23,512) +12

Sefton - 24,219 (Up from 24,212) +7

St Helens - 17,132 (Up from 17,128) +4

Stockport - 21,230 (Up from 21,216) +14

Tameside - 18,597 (Up from 18,585) +12

Trafford - 16,893 (Up from 16,873) +20

Warrington - 17,940 (Up from 17,938) +2

Wigan - 29,463 (Up from 29,432) +31

Wirral -24,339 (Up from 24,334) +5

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.