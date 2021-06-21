The Blackpool areas where Covid rates have risen as lockdown easing is delayed.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, areas of Lancashire and the North West have seen cases rise in recent weeks.

The latest figures show 16 out of 19 Blackpool neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

Blackpool recorded 363 cases in the seven days to 15 June, a rate of 260.3 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 08 and 15 June.

1. North Shore North Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 316.8 to 266.8. Buy photo

2. Stanley Park & Great Marton Stanley Park & Great Marton has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 9%, from 287.1 to 261. Buy photo

3. Warbreck & Bispham Road Warbreck & Bispham Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases has remained the same, with a rate of 193. Buy photo

4. Hawes Side Hawes Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 4%, from 320.3 to 334.3. Buy photo