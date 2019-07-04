Coffee morning in Fleetwood to support people affected by cancer

Have your say

People in Fleetwood and the Fylde coast who are interested in finding out about cancer support services can check out a coffee morning this Saturday.

The event is being staged by the Fleetwood Cancer Support Group and takes place at St Peter's Church, Lord Street in Fleetwood, from 10.30am until 3pm.

It will also include a tombola.

Members of the public are welcome and funds raised will go towards the support group.

Chairman Rita Hewitt said: "This is an annual event and is always well supported.

"People are welcome to come along."

The group, which offers advice and support for people affected by cancer, meets up on the first Wednesday of each month at the town's North Euston Hotel, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.