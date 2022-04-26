Lukasz Pastuszak, 28, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on October 3 2021 after he started having chest pains at around 4.30pm that day.

He was placed in a waiting room at A&E and told to alert a member of staff if his condition worsened. However, there was no nurse or doctor present in the room.

Instead, he informed a passing paramedic, Leanne Cartwright, at around 6.10pm that his chest pain was getting worse. She said: “I went over to (the charge nurse)… he checked his name on the computer and said ‘he’s not been triaged yet and he will have to wait’.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Victoria Hospital A&E

Minutes later, another paramedic who was also approached by Lukasz attempted to alert the same charge nurse, but said he was ‘very dismissive’.

Around 30 minutes later, Lukasz collapsed in the waiting room and could not be revived. A post mortem found the cause of death was hemopericardium – blood in the pericardial sac of the heart – caused by an aneurysm in his aorta, the main artery that pumps blood away from the heart.

At Lukasz’s inquest at Blackpool town hall today, his partner Patryk Mosiewicz said: “If everything had been done properly, then I truly believe that Lukasz would still be alive. Nobody took him seriously. Because he wasn’t listened to, I have lost my partner. It’s something I can’t take or accept.”

The court heard that, on the evening of October 3, paramedic Roberto Zambon had been called by Mr Mosiewicz to the couple’s Beach Avenue home. He examined Lukasz, and found that his respiratory rate, temperature and blood pressure were all within a normal range. An ECG test, which records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions, was also normal.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital A&E

Lukasz was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was put on the rapid handover pathway which allows paramedics to transfer patients to A&E without personally handing over documents or speaking to a triage nurse.

The court heard that patients suffering from chest pains were not usually allowed to be placed on the pathway, but Mr Zambon said: “Because (Lukasz) said the pain was going down, I decided he was suitable for the criteria of a rapid handover. He said it had eased considerably, and he didn’t look to be in pain, so to me that wasn’t somebody experiencing intense, crushing chest pain.”

From the waiting room, Lukasz texted Patryk – who had not been allowed to attend A&E with him due to Covid-19 safety measures – that he was still experiencing chest pain, and had started vomiting.

He wrote: “I think I will die here before I will get some help.”

He collapsed a short time later.

Dr Jonathan Argall, an emergency medicine consultant who was on-call at Blackpool A&E that night, said: Lukasz collpased on the floor outside the toilets in the waiting room. It was clear he was breathing, he did have a pulse but he had gone blue in colour.

"The ECG was extremely abnormal, which made me believe this was a heart attack, which surprised me because it’s very unusual for a young person to have heart disease, and so that led me to suspect an aortic dissection (a tear in the main artery). Unfortunately, Lukasz suffered a cardiac arrest before we had a chance to investigate that further.”

He said that, once identified, surgery could be undertaken to repair the artery, but that ‘the prognosis is very poor’.

He said that he did not believe an earlier ECG test, carried out when Lukasz first asked for help from the paramedics in the waiting room, would have changed the outcome, as it would have taken approximately 90 minutes to take Lukasz into intensive care, and he collapsed just 30 minutes later.

He said: "I think it’s unrealistic to expect that we would have left the department in those 30 minutes. He would have still been in that waiting room when he collapsed.”

He added: “This is a very rare event, especially in a young patient. We can find reports of only 27 cases in 15 years, which is how rare this is.”

A review carried out by the hospital following Lukasz’ death found that he should not have been put on the rapid handover pathway, and that there was a delay in care following his collapse in A&E.

Matron Tara Hassett said: “We identified that there was a delay in triage and initial assessment due to the department being over capacity. There was a delay in an ECG being taken as a result of that over-capacity. Subsquent to Lukasz collapsing, there was a delay in appropriate care being delivered as he was in the waiting area.

"Following on from the incident, we did place a nurse in the waiting room 24/7 and that is something we have continued on a daily basis.

"If a patient tells them they have chest pain, they will allocate a nurse to complete an ECG as soon as possible, if not do it themselves.

"All staff have been informed of Lukasz’ attendance to the hospital. From a lessons learned perspective, we have educated our teams.”

Speaking of the charge nurse who dismissed Lukasz’ complaints, she added: “He states he was overwhelmed. He was dealing with an extreme number of patients in a small space and he was trying to do the best he could.”

Coroner Victoria Davies said: “I understand there are significant pressures on the NHS and there is a need for flexibility. However my concern is that Lukasz had a rapid handover on the basis that he could raise concerns, and the evidence is that he raised concerns but there was no review or consideration as to whether it was appropriate for him to still wait.”

However, she said that earlier intervention would probably not have saved the 28-year-old’s life.