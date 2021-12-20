While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, some pharmacies will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.

This is when your local pharmacy will be open over Christmas and New Year in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:

Pharmacies opening times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre during the festive period

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm

Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham PR4 3AD - 10am-4pm

Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021

Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool FY5 1RP - 10am-1pm

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool FY4 4UJ - 9am-1pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU - 10am-4pm

Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm

MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022

Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool FY5 1RP - 10am-midnight

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool FY4 4UJ - 9am-1pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU - 10am-4pm

Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm