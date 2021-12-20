Christmas and New Year pharmacy opening times 2021/22: This is when Asda, Tesco, Whitegate and other local pharmacies will be open in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre
Details of this year's Christmas pharmacy opening times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have been released by local Clinical Commissioning Groups.
While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, some pharmacies will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open over Christmas and New Year in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham PR4 3AD - 10am-4pm
Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm
MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021
Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool FY5 1RP - 10am-1pm
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool FY4 4UJ - 9am-1pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU - 10am-4pm
Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm
MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022
Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool FY5 1RP - 10am-midnight
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9ES - 8am-9pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool FY4 4UJ - 9am-1pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU - 10am-4pm
Kepple Lane Pharmacy , Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB - 10am-1pm
