Blackpool Victoria Hospital has launched a new ‘Cholesterol Clinic’ for high-risk patients as figures reveal the resort is among the worst in the UK for cardiovascular disease.

Cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which accounts for 27 per cent of all deaths in the UK.

Blackpool has the second highest mortality rate from CVD in people under 75 in the country. The rate is more than 50 per cent higher than the average for England and Wales.

The new monthly clinic will treat people who have cholesterol greater than 7.5 and a family history of CVD, people with cholesterol of above 9 even without a family history, and people who have suffered a cardiovascular event who still have raised cholesterol despite statin therapy, or who cannot tolerate statin therapy.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Gavin Galasko (inset) said: “There are many treatments available for raised cholesterol. The most powerful tablets are statins which can lower cholesterol by 30 to 50 per cent within a few weeks.

“There are also new, injectable treatments that require a singular injection every fortnight. These can be self-administered and can lower cholesterol by a further 50 to 60 per cent.”

Ken Bradbury, an 81-year-old grandad from Thornton, was one of the first patients at the clinic and his cholesterol has been reduced from 8.7 to 3.8 in 10 months.

“After years of being on statins I could no longer tolerate them and this meant my cholesterol started to rise. I had had a heart attack in 1999 and suddenly I was at great risk of having another one.”

He was one of the first patients referred to the cholesterol clinic and says he feels much safer now his levels have been reduced and is now able to look forward to spending quality time with his family.

Dr Galasko said: “The higher your total cholesterol level, the higher your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. A cholesterol level of 7.6 means you are five times more likely to develop coronary heart disease than if your cholesterol is below six.

“Everyone should know their blood pressure and total cholesterol. People over the age of 45 should be offered screening for high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol by their GP. Cholesterol is a silent killer, there are no symptoms from raised cholesterol until you develop your first cardiovascular event.

“If you fall into one of the higher risk categories your GP or Hospital Consultant can refer you to our clinic.”