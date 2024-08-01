Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A coroner has written to the health secretary to raise serious concerns following the death of a three-year-old girl in hospital in Blackpool.

Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson said he fears other children may die from the same rare condition as Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee unless steps are taken to ensure more doctors are aware of it.

Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee died from a rare illness which was not diagnosed until after her death | Third party

He has issued a prevention of future deaths report which has been sent to the health secretary Wes Streeting.

In his report, Mr Wilson says: "In my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken."

Ryleigh died on November 8, 2021, from a cardiac arrest after being admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital the night before.

She had been in hospital three months earlier, on August 9, after becoming lethargic and floppy, when a number of abnormalities were discovered - but it was only after her death they were found to be symptoms of a fatal metabolic disorder.

Tests undertaken at Newcastle and Sheffield revealed she had been suffering from a Lipin 1 deficiency, which led to her developing the rare condition, rhabdomyolysis, which can cause cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, which led to her death.

Alan Wilson, the coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, noted in a narrative conclusion following a three-day inquest which began on June 19 this year, that the hospital had missed opportunities to scrutinise Ryleigh’s lack of mobility before discharging her three months before her death.

He noted this could have led to more awareness that her deteriorating physical state could be associated with a neuromuscular problem.

"There is a clear lack of awareness of the condition amongst paediatricians in general paediatric departments. In my view, there is a strong likelihood that previous cases of rhabdomyolysis in young children have been missed.

In his report, Mr Wilson says: "Ryleigh died from a rare condition, but one known to affect young children.

"What guidance is available appears to be very limited. In the event other young children attend a general paediatric department in the future for reasons connected to rhabdomyolysis, there is a concern the condition will go unrecognised and with fatal consequences."

Mr Wilson has given the Secretary of State until Friday, September 13 to respond to the report. Ryleigh’s parents Andrew Hillcoat, an accountant, and Caroline Bee, a civil servant, revealed in June they will be pursuing a medical negligence claim against Blackpool Victoria Hospital.