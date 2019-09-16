Blackpool woman to travel 1,000 miles to support East Lancashire Hospice and Rovers Ladies

A woman from Blackpool is aiming to raise £1,000 travelling 1,000 miles to support a local hospice close to her heart.



Natalie Baron, 29, has been a supporter of the Blackburn Rovers for most of her life. On her YouTube channel (Queen of Ewood), she shares her passion for the football team and takes her viewers along to the matches, making memories as she travels.

Her autism, MLD (Moderate Learning Difficulties) and bipolarism have never stopped her from following her favourite team, together with her dad, who acts as her carer. Since 2015, she also fiercely supports the Rovers Ladies.

On Sunday, September 8 she started her charity challenge: she will follow the Rovers Ladies to away matches covering over 1,000 miles, in order to raise money and awareness for the East Lancashire Hospice.

When asked about her fundraising mission she says: “I decided I wanted to support East Lancashire Hospice because the care they give to patients is so important, the staff there are just incredible. My granddad has been in a similar facility in Blackpool, so I decided I should do something to support a hospice in the area.”

Regarding her decision to follow the Rovers Ladies to away matches, she adds: “After the promotion to FA Women’s Championship, and the Rovers Ladies being the only northern team, I thought this would be a real channel to help raise funds for East Lancashire Hospice.”

You can support Natalie on her crowdfunding page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/queenofewood1000milechallenge

You can follow her adventures on her YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/queenofewood